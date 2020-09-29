Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Lifull alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NXCLF opened at $5.50 on Friday. Lifull has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.91 million and a PE ratio of 30.56.

Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.07 million. Lifull had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lifull will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lifull

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation Website; and Mitula, a site which offers information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifull (NXCLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifull and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.