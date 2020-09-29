Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $193.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.33.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

Shares of LBRDA opened at $142.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.89. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 142.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.