LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LX. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of LexinFintech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of LexinFintech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

