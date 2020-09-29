Legacy Education Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Legacy Education Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:LEAI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Legacy Education Alliance stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Legacy Education Alliance has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Legacy Education Alliance had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing.

