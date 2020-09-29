Leading Edge Materials Corp (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LEMIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 219,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,014. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Leading Edge Materials has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
About Leading Edge Materials
