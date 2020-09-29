Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $243,279.04 and $17,383.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00264131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.01581585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00182892 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,310,845 tokens. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

Lead Wallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

