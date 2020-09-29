Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €45.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.13 ($64.85).

Get Lanxess alerts:

LXS stock traded up €0.99 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €50.78 ($59.74). The company had a trading volume of 296,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a one year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a one year high of €64.58 ($75.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.43.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.