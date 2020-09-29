Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in September

Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 155.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF remained flat at $$58.02 during trading on Tuesday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853. Lanxess has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Lanxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

