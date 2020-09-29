Lambda Hits Market Capitalization of $17.25 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Lambda has a market cap of $17.25 million and $13.63 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, BitMax and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00261235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00089565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.01600184 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00180960 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,826,420 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMax, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

