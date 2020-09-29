Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,826. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

