L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 31.9% in September

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of L S Starrett stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 33,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.86. L S Starrett has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded L S Starrett from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in L S Starrett by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in L S Starrett by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in L S Starrett by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 337,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

L S Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

