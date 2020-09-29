L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 31.9% in September

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of L S Starrett stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 33,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.86. L S Starrett has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded L S Starrett from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.
L S Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
