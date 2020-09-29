Kusama (KSM) Trading 3% Higher This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Kusama has a market cap of $289.42 million and $29.44 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for $34.17 or 0.00319790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00261580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00089290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.01595984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00179228 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

