KuCoin Shares (KCS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.60 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00008181 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $70.96 million and $5.60 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.01586047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00180287 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,728,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,728,394 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.