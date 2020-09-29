Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.82

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 665599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Kraken Robotics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other Kraken Robotics news, Director Karl Andrew Kenny sold 65,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$38,336.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,339,547.80.

About Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

