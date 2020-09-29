Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Up 67.5% in September

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the August 31st total of 620,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,251.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of KFY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.17. 260,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,883. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

