KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS KNCRY opened at $5.98 on Friday. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.