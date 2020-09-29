Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Down 67.6% in September

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:KFS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.
