KickToken Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, YoBit, ABCC and Mercatox. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.15 million and $260,516.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.49 or 0.04838315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057218 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033870 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC, COSS, P2PB2B, KuCoin, CoinBene, Livecoin, Dcoin, BitMart, Gate.io, Exmo, HitBTC, YoBit, TOKOK, ABCC, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

