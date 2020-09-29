Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Kennametal’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from its diversified business structure, solid product offerings and innovation capabilities. Its simplification/modernization activities are predicted to yield savings of $65-$75 million in fiscal 2021. Also, its policy of rewarding shareholders with dividends bodes well. Being wary of the adverse impacts of the pandemic, the company refrained from providing financial projections for fiscal 2021. Higher restructuring charges, pandemic-woes and other headwinds might be detrimental to margins. Further, forex woes might be concerning. Notably, the company's cost-saving measures might be of help in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates decreased for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lowered Kennametal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 31.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 77,095 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,867 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

