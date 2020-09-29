Keep Network (KEEP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $787,377.00

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $787,377.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00007396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00091332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.01586115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180668 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,927,481 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

