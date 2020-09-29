KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (KZMYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KZMYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

