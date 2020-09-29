Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Kasikornbank Public has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, collateral, overdraft, and personal loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bills of exchange, and bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.