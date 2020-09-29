Kandi Technologies Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 25,474 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical volume of 6,065 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. 134,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $362.01 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $17.40.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter.
KNDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.
