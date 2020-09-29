Kandi Technologies Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 25,474 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical volume of 6,065 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. 134,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $362.01 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $143,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.