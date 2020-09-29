JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 144.9% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS JBAXY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 71,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

Get JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.