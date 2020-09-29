JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $63.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.06.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,930,000 after buying an additional 5,154,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,047,000 after buying an additional 24,511,373 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,448,000 after buying an additional 12,284,687 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,071,000 after buying an additional 2,817,359 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after buying an additional 4,872,719 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.