Joint Ventures Hits Market Capitalization of $15,664.69 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $15,664.69 and $1,693.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00261235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00089565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.01600184 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00180960 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

