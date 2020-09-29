Jerrick Media (NASDAQ:CRTD) Shares Gap Down to $2.77

Shares of Jerrick Media Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRTD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.53. Jerrick Media shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerrick Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

Jerrick Media (NASDAQ:CRTD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Jerrick Media Holdings Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jerrick Media (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities.

