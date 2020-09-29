Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Update

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.0 days.

JDEPF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. 465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924. Jde Peets has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $45.15.

Separately, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.