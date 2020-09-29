JD Coin (JDC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $390,945.00

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, JD Coin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $390,945.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00261898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00089947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.01580412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00183200 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,697,624 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

