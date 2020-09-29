Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 373.3% from the August 31st total of 251,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 471.04% and a negative return on equity of 419.59%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.