Italo 1-Day Volume Reaches $360.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Italo has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Italo has a market cap of $12,496.82 and approximately $360.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00263871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.01582405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00182646 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 5,790,220 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.