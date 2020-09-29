ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Down 32.3% in September

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

ISUZY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,430. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a return on equity of 53.31% and a net margin of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

