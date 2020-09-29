iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Up 238.1% in September

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 238.1% from the August 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,636,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 375.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

