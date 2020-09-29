iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FALN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

