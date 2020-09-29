IOTA Market Capitalization Achieves $745.40 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $745.40 million and $9.89 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Ovis, Cobinhood and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00211510 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000919 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Exrates, Huobi, Ovis, Cobinhood, FCoin, Coinone, Upbit, CoinFalcon and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.