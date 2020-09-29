ION Market Cap Reaches $316,971.46 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. ION has a total market cap of $316,971.46 and approximately $1,364.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ION has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,445,333 coins and its circulating supply is 13,545,333 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

