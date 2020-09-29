Investors Purchase High Volume of Acacia Communications Call Options (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,352 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 651% compared to the typical daily volume of 313 call options.

Acacia Communications stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.55. Acacia Communications has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $233,749.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $63,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,959 shares of company stock worth $334,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after acquiring an additional 738,026 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,315,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,342,000 after acquiring an additional 608,181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 824,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after acquiring an additional 385,545 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,508,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 372,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 191,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.