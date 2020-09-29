Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 35,352 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,651 call options.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 224,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,536,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OVV shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,910.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621,796 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $7,849,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $7,476,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

