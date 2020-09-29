Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 36,591 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 460% compared to the typical volume of 6,534 call options.

Antero Resources stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 192,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,017,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 4.78. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 336.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.01.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

