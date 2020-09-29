Investors Buy Large Volume of AngioDynamics Call Options (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,092 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,305% compared to the average volume of 87 call options.

ANGO stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.67. 86,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 62.76%. The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,814.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,915.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 426,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 92.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 253,343 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 235,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,802,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 213,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 188,263 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

