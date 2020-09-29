Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 1,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,140. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr
There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.
Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.