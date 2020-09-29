Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 1,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,140. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.