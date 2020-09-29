Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 306.4% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

