Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:VBF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,761. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

