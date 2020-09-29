Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. OTR Global cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $684.82.

ISRG opened at $693.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $697.13 and its 200 day moving average is $588.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

