Integrated Cannabis Co Inc (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Cannabis Co Inc (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Integrated Cannabis stock remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 36,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,968. Integrated Cannabis has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

About Integrated Cannabis

Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc provides life enhancement products in Canada. The company owns license for X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. It markets and sells dietary supplements for nonmedical use primarily cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, as well as non-cannabis infused sprays.

