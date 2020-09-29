Integra Resources (ITR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Integra Resources (CVE: ITR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/24/2020 – Integra Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2020 – Integra Resources was given a new C$7.25 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2020 – Integra Resources was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2020 – Integra Resources was given a new C$7.25 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2020 – Integra Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.50.
- 8/21/2020 – Integra Resources was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2020 – Integra Resources was given a new C$6.75 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
ITR stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.50. 15,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 million and a PE ratio of -8.67. Integra Resources Corp has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$5.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.80.
Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
