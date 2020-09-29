Insolar Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $39.60 million and $1.13 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax. During the last week, Insolar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insolar Coin Profile

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

