Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.22.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Insmed has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,511 shares of company stock worth $2,318,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 183.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 51.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 34.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 12.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,311 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 12.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.