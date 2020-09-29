Insider Selling: Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) Director Sells 86,700 Shares of Stock

Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) Director Darin Mark Labrenz sold 86,700 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$198,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,664,000.

Shares of CVE:PGM traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.38, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.26. Pure Gold Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.79.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,600 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

