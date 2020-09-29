Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.51. The stock had a trading volume of 87,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.45. The company has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 497,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $150,868,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
