Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.51. The stock had a trading volume of 87,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.45. The company has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 497,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $150,868,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

